PM Shehbaz hopes historic cricket series will boost ties with England
congratulates England team for victory and thanked them to tour Pakistan for the second time
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hosted a dinner for Pakistan and England teams at the PM House on Monday.
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)'s Managing Director Rob Key and team players were present on the occasion.
During the interaction, the premier commended England players for outplaying Pakistan in their first game of the three-match series. Recalling the years-long ties, he said the UK had always supported the Pakistani people and further hoped that the cricket team visit would go a long way in building bridges between the two countries.
He termed England’s tour ‘a historic moment’, saying we are having English team in the South Asian country after 17 years. He lamented their situation during England’s last visit in 2005 when Pakistan was facing terrorist attacks.
📸 Dinner hosted for the Pakistan and England teams at the PM House in Islamabad#PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/nTXeCn6DB3— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 5, 2022
We beat terrorism after paying huge sacrifices as tens of thousands of citizens, including troops and civilians, laid their lives.
PM Shehbaz hoped that the historic cricket series between Pakistan and England would strengthen ties between the two sides, and mentioned that Islamabad enjoyed wonderful relations with Britain at different levels and cricket was one of them.
He further thanked the British High Commissioner and the British government for supporting Pakistan cricket.
Sharif also paid tribute to Pakistani cricket legends, including Fazal Mahmood and Hanif Mohammad for their ever-green innings.
British High Commissioner to Pakistan takes ... 02:10 PM | 1 Dec, 2022
ISLAMABAD – As the historic first Test between Pakistan and England continued in Rawalpindi despite virus scare, ...
- Profile: Babar Azam03:25 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- PM Shehbaz hopes historic cricket series will boost ties with England09:32 AM | 6 Dec, 2022
-
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:32 AM | 6 Dec, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 06 December 202208:15 AM | 6 Dec, 2022
- Tanzanian influencers Kili and Neema Paul recreate viral Pakistani ...01:52 AM | 6 Dec, 2022
- Social media influencers Azlan and Warisha share Mehendi ceremony ...12:32 AM | 6 Dec, 2022
-
- Will Saboor Aly and husband Ali Ansari work together in an upcoming ...12:10 AM | 6 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Timeline of Pakistan Army Generals during country’s 75 year-long ...10:28 AM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022