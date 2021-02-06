No change in Pakistan’s principled position on Jammu & Kashmir dispute: FO
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has said there is no change in its principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute that remains anchored in the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.
"Pakistan remains firmly committed to the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute through free and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices as enshrined in the relevant UNSC resolutions," Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said on Friday.
Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his address on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day at Kotli, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, reiterated Pakistan's long-held position and support for the Kashmiris' right to self-determination.
The FO spokesman maintained that PM Imran repeatedly spoke about the UNSC resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and underscored the need for implementation of those resolutions.
