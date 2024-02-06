Search

Pakistan

Another book authored by Arif Anees unveiled in Lahore

11:07 PM | 6 Feb, 2024
Another book authored by Arif Anees unveiled in Lahore

LAHORE – The launching ceremony of renowned author Arif Anees's new book "Jeo Jani" was held at Flatties Hotel in Punjab capital city of Lahore. 

The event was presided over by chairman of Maulana Zafar Ali Khan Trust and former federal secretary Khalid Mehmood. 

Akhuwat Foundation founder Dr. Amjad Saqib, Farrukh Sohail Goindi, Aamir Khakwani, Nawaz Kharl, Dr. Hasan Khalil, Qaiser Abbas and Saleem Ranjha addressed the event.

The participation of the people from various walks of life made the launch of "Jeo Jani" even more memorable.

During the event, various guests appreciated Arif Anees’ intellectual journey, saying that “Jeo Jani” is not only a book but a journey that enlightened the reader to the true meaning of life.

Mr Anees in his address thanked all the participants and said that the aim of the book is to inspire people to face life's challenges with positive thinking and self-confidence.

The author has shared his vast experiences and observations with the readers in the book, introducing a new perspective of living the life to them.

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

11:45 PM | 4 Feb, 2024

First double story underpass inaugurated in Lahore

11:15 PM | 4 Feb, 2024

Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates Pakistan's largest biogas plant in ...

03:28 PM | 4 Feb, 2024

Pakistan sends another humanitarian aid plane to Egypt for Gaza people

12:12 PM | 4 Feb, 2024

Lahore, adjoining areas receive rain 

10:31 AM | 3 Feb, 2024

Imran and Bushra’s nikkah declared ‘un-Islamic’; get another ...

12:56 AM | 2 Feb, 2024

COLABS opens new branch in Lahore's DHA Fairways Commercial

Pakistan

01:33 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

Islamabad, Rawalpindi Weather Update: Check complete forecast for ...

06:07 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

Pakistan’s Hooria Batool becomes world’s youngest Chartered ...

11:49 AM | 6 Feb, 2024

Karachi Weather Update: Met Office warns of more rains in Sindh ...

11:34 PM | 3 Feb, 2024

Nawaz takes a jibe at Imran Khan’s PTI at Gujranwala power show

12:02 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

Pakistan's outgoing govt to provide gas connections in new housing ...

05:28 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

Top general inaugurates Pakistan’s Pavilion at World Defence Show

Advertisement

Latest

11:26 PM | 6 Feb, 2024

Punjab seeks deployment of Pakistan Army, Rangers for PSL 9 security

Gold & Silver Rate

05:02 PM | 6 Feb, 2024

Gold sees slight increase in Pakistan

Forex

Open-market: Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 6 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 6, 2024 (Tuesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.

Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 6 February 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9 281.85
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.54 751.45
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208
China Yuan CNY 39.21 39.61
Danish Krone DKK 40.75 41.15
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.3 918.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.52 59.12
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.76 173.76
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 726.14 734.14
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.83 77.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 325.92 328.42
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:27 AM | 6 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 6th February, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: