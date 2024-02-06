Another book authored by Arif Anees unveiled in Lahore

LAHORE – The launching ceremony of renowned author Arif Anees's new book "Jeo Jani" was held at Flatties Hotel in Punjab capital city of Lahore.

The event was presided over by chairman of Maulana Zafar Ali Khan Trust and former federal secretary Khalid Mehmood.

Akhuwat Foundation founder Dr. Amjad Saqib, Farrukh Sohail Goindi, Aamir Khakwani, Nawaz Kharl, Dr. Hasan Khalil, Qaiser Abbas and Saleem Ranjha addressed the event.

The participation of the people from various walks of life made the launch of "Jeo Jani" even more memorable.

During the event, various guests appreciated Arif Anees’ intellectual journey, saying that “Jeo Jani” is not only a book but a journey that enlightened the reader to the true meaning of life.

Mr Anees in his address thanked all the participants and said that the aim of the book is to inspire people to face life's challenges with positive thinking and self-confidence.

The author has shared his vast experiences and observations with the readers in the book, introducing a new perspective of living the life to them.