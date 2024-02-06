Another book authored by Arif Anees unveiled in Lahore

LAHORE – The launching ceremony of renowned author Arif Anees's new book "Jeo Jani" was held at Flatties Hotel in Punjab capital city of Lahore.
The event was presided over by chairman of Maulana Zafar Ali Khan Trust and former federal secretary Khalid Mehmood.
Akhuwat Foundation founder Dr. Amjad Saqib, Farrukh Sohail Goindi, Aamir Khakwani, Nawaz Kharl, Dr. Hasan Khalil, Qaiser Abbas and Saleem Ranjha addressed the event.
The participation of the people from various walks of life made the launch of "Jeo Jani" even more memorable.
During the event, various guests appreciated Arif Anees’ intellectual journey, saying that “Jeo Jani” is not only a book but a journey that enlightened the reader to the true meaning of life.
Mr Anees in his address thanked all the participants and said that the aim of the book is to inspire people to face life's challenges with positive thinking and self-confidence.
The author has shared his vast experiences and observations with the readers in the book, introducing a new perspective of living the life to them.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 6, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.76
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.