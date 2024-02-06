Pakistan Army conducts flag marches ahead of Feb 8 polls

ISLAMABAD – All possible measures are being adopted to ensure the conduct of transparent and peaceful polls in the country on Thursday (February 8).

In this respect, flag marches by the Army and other law enforcement agencies continue across Pakistan to maintain law and order ahead of the general elections on Feb 8.

Personnel of the Pakistan Army, police, and other law enforcement agencies conducted flag marches in various parts of the country, including Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Jehangira, Pabbi, Peshawar, and Gwadar.

The Pakistan Army and personnel from other security agencies are committed to ensuring the peaceful conduct of the general elections and are fully prepared to handle any difficult situations.