Australia beat Pakistan by eight wickets in Sydney Test to complete whitewash

SYNDEY – Dominant Australia sealed a comprehensive eight-wicket victory early on final Test to whitewash Pakistan 3-0 in the home series at Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.
The final Test of Shaheens and Kangaroos end with another blow for visitors as hosts completed whitewash, despite the fact that Shan Masood and squad showed resistance for periods in all three Tests, but their batting was not up to the mark that was overwhelmed by Australia’s bowling at crucial times, while fielding lapses and missed catched let down bowling side too.
With latest win, Australia continued the record with a 16-match streak since 1995, as hosts added 47 runs to their overnight score.
David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne made fifties as Australia sealed an eight-wicket win in Sydney. #WTC25 | 📝 #AUSvPAK: https://t.co/9HGJrXtJyq pic.twitter.com/rab1NalJW0— ICC (@ICC) January 6, 2024
In his farewell Test, Aussie cricketer David Warner shared a moment with opening partner Usman Khawaja and received a guard of honor when he walked away. Khawaja was dismissed early, but Warner remained at crease, helping his side getting close to target before being dismissed.
In Pakistan's innings, Mohammad Rizwan and Aamer Jamal had a crucial partnership, but Australia's Josh Hazlewood took three quick scalps, putting his side in commanding position.
Over 22,000 fans at the icpnic SGC gave David Warner a heartfelt farewell as he bid adieu, marking the end of his international career following by 2018 scandal. Warner's innings contributed to his impressive career total of 8,786 runs in 112 tests, setting an average of 44.59 with 26 tons since his debut in 2011.
An applaudable fifty on his final Test outing 👏— ICC (@ICC) January 6, 2024
David Warner signs off from the longest format of the game in style 🙌#WTC25 | 📝 #AUSvPAK: https://t.co/9HGJrXtJyq pic.twitter.com/OpK1sbU0Ta
Marnus Labuschagne (62 not out) helped his side, clinching game after Warner's departure.
In the second test in Melbourne, Men in Green missed opportunity to break their losing streak in Australia due to their batting struggles. Despite a chance to set a challenging target on a deteriorating pitch, Josh Hazlewood's superb performance with 4-16 in the penultimate over on Friday made significant changes.
Pakistani currency saw gains against US dollar, and other currencies in the open bank market on Saturday.
On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.7 for buying and 283.45 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 307.5 for buying and 310.5 for selling while British Pound rate moves down to 357 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED slides to 75.65 whereas the Saudi Riyal climbs to 74.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.7
|283.45
|Euro
|EUR
|307.5
|310.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.65
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.7
|75.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189.5
|191.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.61
|757.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.54
|39.94
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.41
|41.81
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.08
|36.43
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.05
|2.13
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.49
|925.49
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.84
|61.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.62
|177.62
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.18
|27.48
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.12
|740.12
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.4
|78.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.34
|27.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|331.46
|333.96
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
Gold prices in Pakistan witness negative trajectory despite surge in the international market.
On Saturday, the per tola price of 24 karat gold hovers at Rs217,000 while price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold dropped to Rs186,430/
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price is Rs201,390, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs192,240 and 18k gold rate stands at Rs164,775.00 for each tola.
Globally, gold prices stand at $20145, moving down by $1.50 over the weekend.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Karachi
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Quetta
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Attock
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Multan
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
