Australia beat Pakistan by eight wickets in Sydney Test to complete whitewash

SYNDEY – Dominant Australia sealed a comprehensive eight-wicket victory early on final Test to whitewash Pakistan 3-0 in the home series at Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

The final Test of Shaheens and Kangaroos end with another blow for visitors as hosts completed whitewash, despite the fact that Shan Masood and squad showed resistance for periods in all three Tests, but their batting was not up to the mark that was overwhelmed by Australia’s bowling at crucial times, while fielding lapses and missed catched let down bowling side too.

With latest win, Australia continued the record with a 16-match streak since 1995, as hosts added 47 runs to their overnight score.

David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne made fifties as Australia sealed an eight-wicket win in Sydney. #WTC25 | 📝 #AUSvPAK: https://t.co/9HGJrXtJyq pic.twitter.com/rab1NalJW0 — ICC (@ICC) January 6, 2024

In his farewell Test, Aussie cricketer David Warner shared a moment with opening partner Usman Khawaja and received a guard of honor when he walked away. Khawaja was dismissed early, but Warner remained at crease, helping his side getting close to target before being dismissed.

In Pakistan's innings, Mohammad Rizwan and Aamer Jamal had a crucial partnership, but Australia's Josh Hazlewood took three quick scalps, putting his side in commanding position.

Over 22,000 fans at the icpnic SGC gave David Warner a heartfelt farewell as he bid adieu, marking the end of his international career following by 2018 scandal. Warner's innings contributed to his impressive career total of 8,786 runs in 112 tests, setting an average of 44.59 with 26 tons since his debut in 2011.

An applaudable fifty on his final Test outing 👏



David Warner signs off from the longest format of the game in style 🙌#WTC25 | 📝 #AUSvPAK: https://t.co/9HGJrXtJyq pic.twitter.com/OpK1sbU0Ta — ICC (@ICC) January 6, 2024

Marnus Labuschagne (62 not out) helped his side, clinching game after Warner's departure.

In the second test in Melbourne, Men in Green missed opportunity to break their losing streak in Australia due to their batting struggles. Despite a chance to set a challenging target on a deteriorating pitch, Josh Hazlewood's superb performance with 4-16 in the penultimate over on Friday made significant changes.