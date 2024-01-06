School timings changed in Sindh for winter season

LAHORE – The government in Sindh announced a change in school timings across the southeastern region for the winter season.

A relentless cold wave has gripped parts of the country and temperatures dropped to 14 degrees Celsius in Sindh, with the Met Office predicting further chilly weather in the coming days.

A notification shared by Sindh Education and Literacy Department said classes in all state run and private schools will commence from 8:30 am onwards.

It said the decision has been made in wake of prevailing wave of severe cold in the province, the notification said. The new timings shall remain enforced till January 31, 2024.

Schools in the southeastern region commenced on January 1 after winter break that started on December 22, 2023.

School timings are expected to change in other parts of the country as the cold snap tightens. The winter holidays in Punjab and KP will reopen till January 9.