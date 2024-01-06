Sections of Motorway M2, M5 closed amid heavy fog; Check latest updates here

Commuters faced severe problems as Motorway police stopped entry of vehicles from all entrances to M2 and other sections of motorways.
The key routes for intra-city travel remained closed on Saturday due to dense fog
In a recent update, an NHMP spokesperson said M2 from Lahore to Sheikhupura, M3 from Faizabad to Dur Khana, and M4 from Multan to Pindi Bhattian have been closed.
اطلاع: سڑک بند ہے۔— National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) (@NHMPofficial) January 6, 2024
مقام: ایم-2، اسلام آباد مین ٹول پلازہ (کلومیٹر 351) تا بالکسر انٹرچینج کلومیٹر (265)۔
وجہ: شدید دھند۔
It further said motorways M5, M14, and M1 from Peshawar to Islamabad, Swat Expressway from Colonel Sher Khan to Chakdara, and Hazara Expressway from Burhan to Shah Maqsood are not open for travel.
The duration of fog has been increased as temperature dropped sharply in parts of Punjab.
NHMP spokesman said fog could continue in the coming days as well, and commuters should avoid travelling on the motorways unnecessarily.
The advisory also cautioned people to use fog lights and keep a proper distance from the vehicle in front while driving in heavy fog.
Pakistani currency saw gains against US dollar, and other currencies in the open bank market on Saturday.
On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.7 for buying and 283.45 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 307.5 for buying and 310.5 for selling while British Pound rate moves down to 357 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED slides to 75.65 whereas the Saudi Riyal climbs to 74.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.7
|283.45
|Euro
|EUR
|307.5
|310.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.65
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.7
|75.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189.5
|191.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.61
|757.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.54
|39.94
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.41
|41.81
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.08
|36.43
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.05
|2.13
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.49
|925.49
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.84
|61.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.62
|177.62
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.18
|27.48
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.12
|740.12
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.4
|78.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.34
|27.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|331.46
|333.96
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
Gold prices in Pakistan witness negative trajectory despite surge in the international market.
On Saturday, the per tola price of 24 karat gold hovers at Rs217,000 while price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold dropped to Rs186,430/
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price is Rs201,390, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs192,240 and 18k gold rate stands at Rs164,775.00 for each tola.
Globally, gold prices stand at $20145, moving down by $1.50 over the weekend.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Karachi
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Quetta
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Attock
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Multan
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.