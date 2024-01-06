Sections of Motorway M2, M5 closed amid heavy fog; Check latest updates here

Commuters faced severe problems as Motorway police stopped entry of vehicles from all entrances to M2 and other sections of motorways.

The key routes for intra-city travel remained closed on Saturday due to dense fog

In a recent update, an NHMP spokesperson said M2 from Lahore to Sheikhupura, M3 from Faizabad to Dur Khana, and M4 from Multan to Pindi Bhattian have been closed.

اطلاع: سڑک بند ہے۔

مقام: ایم-2، اسلام آباد مین ٹول پلازہ (کلومیٹر 351) تا بالکسر انٹرچینج کلومیٹر (265)۔

وجہ: شدید دھند۔ — National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) (@NHMPofficial) January 6, 2024

It further said motorways M5, M14, and M1 from Peshawar to Islamabad, Swat Expressway from Colonel Sher Khan to Chakdara, and Hazara Expressway from Burhan to Shah Maqsood are not open for travel.

The duration of fog has been increased as temperature dropped sharply in parts of Punjab.

NHMP spokesman said fog could continue in the coming days as well, and commuters should avoid travelling on the motorways unnecessarily.

The advisory also cautioned people to use fog lights and keep a proper distance from the vehicle in front while driving in heavy fog.