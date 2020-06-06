Senior physician catches coronavirus in Sialkot

SIALKOT – A senior physician become the latest victim of the novel coronavirus in Pakistan.

According to officials of the health department on Saturday, the test report of Dr Imran Idrees Butt was positive.

Dr Imran runs his private hospital, a medical college and a teaching hospital in Sialkot as well.

Earlier this week, Assistant Professor of Anaesthesia at Services Hospital Dr Hafiz Maqsood had died of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, over a dozen more doctors and seven paramedics were also diagnosed with COVID-19 at the Children's Hospital Lahore, which increased the number of coronavirus patients among health professionals to 47.