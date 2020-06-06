Senior physician catches coronavirus in Sialkot
Web Desk
09:40 PM | 6 Jun, 2020
Senior physician catches coronavirus in Sialkot
Share

SIALKOT – A senior physician become the latest victim of the novel coronavirus in Pakistan.

According to officials of the health department on Saturday, the test report of Dr Imran Idrees Butt was positive.

Dr Imran runs his private hospital, a medical college and a teaching hospital in Sialkot as well.

Earlier this week, Assistant Professor of Anaesthesia at Services Hospital Dr Hafiz Maqsood had died of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, over a dozen more doctors and seven paramedics were also diagnosed with COVID-19 at the Children's Hospital Lahore, which increased the number of coronavirus patients among health professionals to 47.

More From This Category
COAS Bajwa, US envoy Khalilzad discuss Afghan ...
11:23 PM | 7 Jun, 2020
Pakistani PhD student dies in US due to ...
10:38 PM | 7 Jun, 2020
one dead as 5-storey residential building ...
08:55 PM | 7 Jun, 2020
In a first, Pakistan's emergency responders ...
08:21 PM | 7 Jun, 2020
SNGPL's Islamabad office sealed after senior ...
08:00 PM | 7 Jun, 2020
PTI govt decides to engage NAB for criminal probe ...
07:23 PM | 7 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Conflict between PPP and Cynthia Ritchie intensifies after denial of rape, sexual assault
08:22 PM | 6 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr