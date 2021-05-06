PML-N’s Moazzam Kallu clinches victory in PP-84 by-polls

KHUSHAB – Barrister Malik Moazzam of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz has clinched victory in the PP-84 Khushab by-polls with 73,081 votes, according to unofficial results.

In the vacant seat of Punjab's Sargodha district, PML-N has retained its position by winning with more than 10,000 votes on Wednesday.

The unofficial count claimed that PML-N’s Kallu came out on top with 74,165 votes, while Ali Hussain Baloch of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s remained runner up with 63,569 votes. The turnout rate was recorded at 52%.

Eight candidates stood in the race for PP-84. Ghulam Habib Ahmed of Pakistan People’s Party and Asghar Ali of banned TLP also remained in the limelight beside the two main candidates. The independent candidates included Amjad Raza, Aurangzeb, Imran Haider Khan, and Ilyas Khan Azad.

The by-poll was held across 229 polling stations, featuring 666 polling booths, 344 for male and 322 for female voters.

Malik Moazzam Kallu also shared a tweet by felicitating the people of PP-84, right after the results were announced.

اَلْحَمْدُلِلّٰہِ رَبِِّ الْعٰلَمِیْنَ — میں تہہ دل سے مشکور اور ممنون ہوں خوشاب کی عوام کا۔ #شیر_کےآگے_سب_ڈھیر #PP84 pic.twitter.com/mvbIF6djbV — Moazzam Sher Kallu (@MoazzamSherPMLN) May 5, 2021

Meanwhile, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz has expressed gratitude to the people of Khushab. Taking it to Twitter, the daughter of PML-N supremo congratulated Shehbaz Sharif, the people of Khushab, along with party workers which she referred to as ‘lions’. The victory of the PML-N candidate is the victory of Nawaz Sharif’s narrative, she claimed.

ہر شہر میں عوام نے نوازشریف کی فتح کا اعلان کر دیا ہے۔ ہر صوبے سے نوازشریف کے بیانیہ کی تائید عوام کے حق حکمرانی کی فتح ہے

نوازشریف کو مائنس کرنے والو! دیکھو اللّہ کے کام! صرف نوازشریف رہ گیا ہے باقی سب مائنس ہوچکے ہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/Tb04OSI2D2 — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) May 5, 2021

She said “people in every city have declared Nawaz Sharif’s victory” and taunted those who wanted to “minus Nawaz Sharif”.