PML-N government decides not to restore five-day work week
10:04 PM | 6 May, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Friday decided not to restore the five-day work week in government offices.
The Establishment Division has notified this decision of the government after approval of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
According to the notification, federal government offices shall work six days a week and continue to observe office timings from 8am to 3pm from Monday to Thursday and Saturday.
A 30-minute prayer break is admissible from 1pm to 1.30pm.
However, timings for Fridays will be from 8am to 1pm.
