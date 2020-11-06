Hailey Bieber shuts down pregnancy rumors

01:12 PM | 6 Nov, 2020
Rumours about Hailey Beiber being pregnant had been going around for a while and fans couldn’t wait to hear the official announcement. But, sadly, the Beiber family isn’t growing anytime soon! 

The model took to Instagram to clear up yet another pregnancy rumor that fizzled to life because of a media outlet’s sneaky tactics.

In a recent Instagram story, Hailey set curious followers right. She snubbed all the speculation and clarified that the reports being circulated are false:

"Since I know you guys were about to break your lil story @USWEEKLY. I'M NOT PREGNANT", she said.

The model continued: So please stop writing false stories from your 'sources' and focus on what's important aka election.”

This is not the first time Hailey or her husband Justin had to address similar gossip. 

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

