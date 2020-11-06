Saudi Arabia allows all airlines to bring Umrah, visit visa passengers
01:05 PM | 6 Nov, 2020
Saudi Arabia allows all airlines to bring Umrah, visit visa passengers
RIYADH – Saudi Civil Aviation has allowed all airlines to bring passengers with Umrah and visit visas, notification cities implementation of SOP’s.

Umrah pilgrims from all over the world can travel the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as the Saudi General Authority for Civil Aviation has issued formal orders for permission to all airlines.

The notification also made it mandatory for Umrah pilgrims to abide by the relevant rules and regulations, including visit visas.

Saudi Arabia has for the first time allowed foreign airlines to operate after a ban was imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is to be noted that Saudi Arabia has announced to open Umrah for foreign pilgrims from November 1, after which the first batch of pilgrims from Indonesia and Pakistan reached Jeddah and Madinah airports on November 1.

