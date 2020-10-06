PM Imran calls for comprehensive roadmap to address stunting issue  

ISLAMABAD - While chairing the first meeting of Pakistan National Nutrition Coordination Council (PNNCC), Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the concerned authorities to formulate a comprehensive roadmap to address the issues of stunting.

The Prime Minister directed asked the Special Assistant on National Health Services and Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation to prepare roadmap, in consultations with the provinces, based on time lines which will be presented with the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

He said the federal government will continue to play its role to address the issue of stunted growth.

The meeting was informed that planning was done in the past 10 years to meet the nutrition requirements of women and children but it was never effectively implemented.

The result is that today about 40 percent of children are the victims of stunted growth, while in Sindh, the ratio stands at 50 percent.