PM Imran, Bill Gates discuss polio eradication, Afghan health system
Web Desk
10:48 AM | 6 Oct, 2021
ISLAMABAD – US business magnate and Co-chairman of Gates Foundation, Bill Gates Wednesday telephoned Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed the polio eradication drive in the South Asian country.

PM Office shared the details saying both sides discuss the steps to eliminate poliovirus from Pakistan and providing services of the financial foundation to the country’s federal capital.

Bill Gates was also apprised about the dip in polio cases in Pakistan while the premier termed the fight against the crippling disease a ‘national cause’. On this occasion, the American entrepreneur pledged to continue full support to Pakistan in eliminating the crippling disease from Pakistan.

Bill Gates also felicitated Khan for the Covid vaccine roll-out and noted the Foundation’s continued support of govt-led programs, including Ehsaas which is making impressive progress in reducing stunting, and the digitization of the National Savings Program through Karandaaz.

Furthermore, both leaders also discussed the crippling health system of Afghanistan and discussed another anti-polio campaign in the Afghan capital.

Khan, while appealing to Gates to financially help the Afghan people, said half of the population of the war-torn country is living below the poverty line, which financial assistance.

Earlier in June this year, both leaders discussed the COVID crisis, polio eradication other than climate change.

