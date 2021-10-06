PM Imran, Bill Gates discuss polio eradication, Afghan health system

ISLAMABAD – US business magnate and Co-chairman of Gates Foundation, Bill Gates Wednesday telephoned Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed the polio eradication drive in the South Asian country.

PM Office shared the details saying both sides discuss the steps to eliminate poliovirus from Pakistan and providing services of the financial foundation to the country’s federal capital.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI spoke with Mr.@BillGates, co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), on Tuesday, to discuss polio eradication efforts and the Foundation’s support towards improving nutrition as well as financial services in Pakistan. 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/TUE69x479f — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) October 6, 2021

Bill Gates was also apprised about the dip in polio cases in Pakistan while the premier termed the fight against the crippling disease a ‘national cause’. On this occasion, the American entrepreneur pledged to continue full support to Pakistan in eliminating the crippling disease from Pakistan.

Bill Gates also felicitated Khan for the Covid vaccine roll-out and noted the Foundation’s continued support of govt-led programs, including Ehsaas which is making impressive progress in reducing stunting, and the digitization of the National Savings Program through Karandaaz.

Furthermore, both leaders also discussed the crippling health system of Afghanistan and discussed another anti-polio campaign in the Afghan capital.

The Prime Minister highlighted that more than half of the population in Afghanistan was living below poverty line and in dire need of financial assistance. He requested Mr. Gates to consider providing humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people. #Afghanishtan — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) October 6, 2021

Earlier in June this year, both leaders discussed the COVID crisis, polio eradication other than climate change.