Afghan nationals start leaving Pakistan after ultimatum

TORKHAM – Undocumented Afghan nationals have commenced their departure from Pakistan in response to the government’s warning.

The government has set a deadline of October 30 for undocumented immigrants to leave Pakistan. As a result of this ultimatum, approximately 30 Afghan families have returned to their hometowns via the Torkham border crossing in recent days.

Media reports suggest that individuals associated with the immigration department are describing the return of Afghan families as a routine occurrence. Nevertheless, it is independently viewed as a response to government directives.

It is anticipated that in the coming days, the migration of Afghan families from Pakistan, particularly those residing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, will increase. Currently, the families departing Pakistan are receiving assistance with their clearance at the Torkham border crossing.

According to media reports, there are currently around 23,000 Afghans residing in various parts of Khyber, and the Afghan Commissionerate has duly registered them. The deputy commissioner of Khyber stated that among these, 18,000 Afghans possess Afghan Citizen Cards, while the rest hold Proof of Registration cards.

All of this information has been provided to the Pakistani government by the Afghan Commissionerate, and the deputy commissioner added that there is no information available regarding unregistered Afghans residing in Khyber.