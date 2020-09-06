Russia acknowledges Pakistan's sacrifices in fight against terrorism, Pak Army’s professionalism
Web Desk
10:27 AM | 6 Sep, 2020
Russia acknowledges Pakistan's sacrifices in fight against terrorism, Pak Army’s professionalism
Share

MOSCOW - Russia has acknowledged Pakistan's sacrifices in fight against terrorism and also lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces.

Chief of General Staff of Russian Federation General Valery V. Gerasimov during a meeting with Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza in Moscow discussed matters of bilateral military cooperation and regional security dynamics.

CJCSC is on a two days official visit to Russia to attend Defence and Security Cooperation conference at SCO forum.

More From This Category
India issues around 12,44000 domicile ...
01:53 PM | 6 Sep, 2020
4000 social media accounts blocked over sharing ...
01:01 PM | 6 Sep, 2020
Ambassador Munir Akram pays homage to martyrs of ...
12:22 PM | 6 Sep, 2020
Defense Day: COAS Bajwa lays floral wreath at ...
10:50 AM | 6 Sep, 2020
Russia acknowledges Pakistan's sacrifices in ...
10:27 AM | 6 Sep, 2020
Pakistan's peace quest not be mistaken as ...
09:55 AM | 6 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shahid Afridi inaugurates library in Tank
06:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr