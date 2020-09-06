Russia acknowledges Pakistan's sacrifices in fight against terrorism, Pak Army’s professionalism

MOSCOW - Russia has acknowledged Pakistan's sacrifices in fight against terrorism and also lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces.

Chief of General Staff of Russian Federation General Valery V. Gerasimov during a meeting with Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza in Moscow discussed matters of bilateral military cooperation and regional security dynamics.

CJCSC is on a two days official visit to Russia to attend Defence and Security Cooperation conference at SCO forum.