Russia acknowledges Pakistan's sacrifices in fight against terrorism, Pak Army’s professionalism
10:27 AM | 6 Sep, 2020
MOSCOW - Russia has acknowledged Pakistan's sacrifices in fight against terrorism and also lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces.
Chief of General Staff of Russian Federation General Valery V. Gerasimov during a meeting with Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza in Moscow discussed matters of bilateral military cooperation and regional security dynamics.
CJCSC is on a two days official visit to Russia to attend Defence and Security Cooperation conference at SCO forum.
