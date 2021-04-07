Is Khalilur Rehman Qamar working on an Ertuğrul-style story? Watch the latest interview
Web Desk
05:05 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
Is Khalilur Rehman Qamar working on an Ertuğrul-style story? Watch the latest interview
Share

Meray Pass Tum Ho writer Khalil ur Rehman Qamar has always been in the limelight for his extraordinary storytelling skills and misogynist comments.

Apart from his blunt views and chauvinist rants about feminism, Qamar left the fans delighted as he revealed that he will be working on a script similar to the popular Turkish period drama, Dirilis: Ertugrul.

Recently, Khalil-ur-Rehman was spotted in the show Ghabara Mana Hai with the versatile host Vasay Chaudhry. The 59-year-old was asked about the rumours of him writing a project like Ertugrul.

"I have watched drama series Ertugrul and I just love that. I have said this many times that it’s a high time we should introduce our heroes to our public now.”, he said.

Further, he responded affirmatively to the question that if it would have horses and swords and an exciting storyline.

The host probed in that who will play the hero to which he laughingly said Humayun Saeed might play as the hero.

Khalilur Rehman Qamar loses his cool at a woman ... 04:18 PM | 23 Feb, 2021

Entangling himself in yet another controversy, the Meray Paas Tum Ho writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar's public spat with ...

More From This Category
Anushka Sharma beams as she lifts Virat Kohli in ...
04:19 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
Pawri girl Dananeer Mobeen seeks Arijit Singh’s ...
03:57 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
Azeem Khan says will make things right or wait ...
03:12 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
Future of face masks? Rapper will.i.am unveils ...
02:10 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
Iffat Omar 'sorry' after criticism over VIP ...
10:51 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
Mrs Sri Lanka beauty queen's crown snatched from ...
10:20 PM | 6 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Is Khalilur Rehman Qamar working on an Ertuğrul-style story? Watch the latest interview
05:05 PM | 7 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr