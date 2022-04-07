NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri joins TikTok

ISLAMABAD – National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, who is in the headlines after rejecting the Opposition’s no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, has joined widely popular TikTok.

Suri made an announcement to join the video-sharing app on Twitter. He captioned the post as “#PakistanZindabad”.

He has shared two videos related to the recent National Assembly session when he rejected the no-trust motion.

In one of the videos, he can be seen heading to the Assembly while the other shows him reading ruling on no-confidence motion.