NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri joins TikTok

11:36 AM | 7 Apr, 2022
NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri joins TikTok
Source: A screengrab from NA session
Share

ISLAMABAD – National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, who is in the headlines after rejecting the Opposition’s no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, has joined widely popular TikTok.

Suri made an announcement to join the video-sharing app on Twitter. He captioned the post as “#PakistanZindabad”.

He has shared two videos related to the recent National Assembly session when he rejected the no-trust motion.

@qasimkhansuri7

Ruling on No Confidence Movement. (03.04.2022)

♬ My Heart Will Go On (Titanic) - Maliheh Saeedi & Faraz Taali

@qasimkhansuri7 Right before chairing the historical National Assembly Session on 03.04.2022. #pakistanzindabad ♬ original sound - Qasim Khan Suri

In one of the videos, he can be seen heading to the Assembly while the other shows him reading ruling on no-confidence motion. 

NA deputy speaker dismisses no-confidence motion ... 01:04 PM | 3 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD – National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri dismissed the no-trust move against Prime Minister ...

More From This Category
Saudi Arabia revises travel advisory for ...
11:18 AM | 7 Apr, 2022
Over 2,500 Indian Sikh yatrees to reach Pakistan ...
10:43 AM | 7 Apr, 2022
Supreme Court resumes hearing on NA deputy ...
10:01 AM | 7 Apr, 2022
Majority of Pakistanis reject PM Imran’s ...
09:22 AM | 7 Apr, 2022
Shehbaz rejects proposal of former chief justice ...
11:00 PM | 6 Apr, 2022
Rangers called in Lahore as political parties on ...
10:39 PM | 6 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nayi Awaaz music competition winners announced
09:42 PM | 6 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr