NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri joins TikTok
Share
ISLAMABAD – National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, who is in the headlines after rejecting the Opposition’s no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, has joined widely popular TikTok.
Suri made an announcement to join the video-sharing app on Twitter. He captioned the post as “#PakistanZindabad”.
He has shared two videos related to the recent National Assembly session when he rejected the no-trust motion.
@qasimkhansuri7
Ruling on No Confidence Movement. (03.04.2022)♬ My Heart Will Go On (Titanic) - Maliheh Saeedi & Faraz Taali
@qasimkhansuri7 Right before chairing the historical National Assembly Session on 03.04.2022. #pakistanzindabad ♬ original sound - Qasim Khan Suri
In one of the videos, he can be seen heading to the Assembly while the other shows him reading ruling on no-confidence motion.
NA deputy speaker dismisses no-confidence motion ... 01:04 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri dismissed the no-trust move against Prime Minister ...
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- How to avoid reduce cattle milk in hot weather?09:23 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri joins TikTok11:36 AM | 7 Apr, 2022
- Saudi Arabia revises travel advisory for Pakistani Umrah pilgrims11:18 AM | 7 Apr, 2022
- Over 2,500 Indian Sikh yatrees to reach Pakistan next week for ...10:43 AM | 7 Apr, 2022
- Supreme Court resumes hearing on NA deputy speaker's ruling against ...10:01 AM | 7 Apr, 2022
- Majority of Pakistanis reject PM Imran’s ‘foreign conspiracy’ ...09:22 AM | 7 Apr, 2022
- Urwa Hocane gets candid about her role in popular drama serial ...09:25 PM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Falak Shabir wins hearts as new video with daughter Alyana goes viral05:43 PM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Shahid Afridi pens a lovely birthday wish for Shaheen Shah Afridi04:46 PM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022