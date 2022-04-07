19-year-old girl killed by brothers for sharing photo on Facebook

KARACHI – A 19-year-old girl was shot dead by her brothers after her photo with a boy appeared on Facebook in a village of northern Sindh.

Police said that the incident occurred last week in Noor Muhammad village of Ghotki, adding that raids are being conducted to arrest the three brothers and their accomplice.

The suspects have been identified as Ghulam Rasool aka Guli Shar, Shoban Shar and Sahibdino Shar, and Ghulamuddin, who are involving in the murder of Saforan.

Police officials are facing problems in the arrest of the suspects as the village in located in a katcha area where it is difficult for law enforcement agencies to reach, Tribune reported.

According to preliminary information, the suspects threw the body of the girl into Indus River after killing her.

A search is also underway to trace the body of Saforan.