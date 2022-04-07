19-year-old girl killed by brothers for sharing photo on Facebook

02:09 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
19-year-old girl killed by brothers for sharing photo on Facebook
Source: File Photo
Share

KARACHI – A 19-year-old girl was shot dead by her brothers after her photo with a boy appeared on Facebook in a village of northern Sindh.

Police said that the incident occurred last week in Noor Muhammad village of Ghotki, adding that raids are being conducted to arrest the three brothers and their accomplice.

The suspects have been identified as Ghulam Rasool aka Guli Shar, Shoban Shar and Sahibdino Shar, and Ghulamuddin, who are involving in the murder of Saforan.

Police officials are facing problems in the arrest of the suspects as the village in located in a katcha area where it is difficult for law enforcement agencies to reach, Tribune reported.

According to preliminary information, the suspects threw the body of the girl into Indus River after killing her.

A search is also underway to trace the body of Saforan.

Stepbrother admits 'honor killing' of model ... 11:18 AM | 15 Aug, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The stepbrother of Lahore-based model Nayab Nadeem admitted to killing her for the honor. Reports in ...

More From This Category
SC to announce verdict on NA speaker’s ruling ...
04:00 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
Prisoners in Punjab granted 60-day remission for ...
02:36 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
Watch: Maryam Nawaz breaks into tears as Hamza ...
01:19 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri joins TikTok
11:36 AM | 7 Apr, 2022
Saudi Arabia revises travel advisory for ...
11:18 AM | 7 Apr, 2022
Over 2,500 Indian Sikh yatrees to reach Pakistan ...
10:43 AM | 7 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Is Sadaf Kanwal expecting her first child?
04:20 PM | 7 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr