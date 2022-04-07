19-year-old girl killed by brothers for sharing photo on Facebook
KARACHI – A 19-year-old girl was shot dead by her brothers after her photo with a boy appeared on Facebook in a village of northern Sindh.
Police said that the incident occurred last week in Noor Muhammad village of Ghotki, adding that raids are being conducted to arrest the three brothers and their accomplice.
The suspects have been identified as Ghulam Rasool aka Guli Shar, Shoban Shar and Sahibdino Shar, and Ghulamuddin, who are involving in the murder of Saforan.
Police officials are facing problems in the arrest of the suspects as the village in located in a katcha area where it is difficult for law enforcement agencies to reach, Tribune reported.
According to preliminary information, the suspects threw the body of the girl into Indus River after killing her.
A search is also underway to trace the body of Saforan.
Stepbrother admits 'honor killing' of model ... 11:18 AM | 15 Aug, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The stepbrother of Lahore-based model Nayab Nadeem admitted to killing her for the honor. Reports in ...
