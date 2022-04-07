Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh enthrall audience with Pakistani hit song 'Baari'

Bollywood singing sensation Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh are the latest admirers of Pakistan's melodious song Baari, which was originally sung by Bilal Saeed and Momina Mustehsan.

Winning hearts in Pakistan and beyond borders, Baari was widely applauded as the masterpiece screamed old world charm with the sweet lyrics welcoming the warm passion.

Taking to Instagram, the O Saki Saki singer shared the adorable video on her social media where she and her husband sing 'Baari' and needless to say, the video screams couple goals and musical bliss.

"Couple that Sings together, Stays together! P.S. Love this song", captioned the 33-year-old singer.

Produced and presented by Bilal Saeed and One Two Records, the song Baari is a timeless tune. It fantasizes about young lovers who are finding their way in love.

Following its success, Mustehsan and Saeed collaborated once again as they sang Baari 2 which was equally adored by the fans.

Back in 2020, lovebirds Neha and Rohan tied the knot in October in beautiful traditional Indian ceremonies.