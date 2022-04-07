Opposition celebrates SC decision against PM Imran government
09:11 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The joint Opposition is celebrating today's verdict of the Supreme Court of Pakistan restoring the National Assembly after it declared the government's decision to dissolve the assembly and NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri's ruling against the law and the country's Constitution.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari took to Twitter and wrote: "Democracy is the best revenge."

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, in a tweet, expressed her gratitude to God for the decision in Opposition's favour.

"I congratulate the nation as the supremacy of the Constitution has been restored," her tweet reads. "Those who had violated the Constitution are done away with. May Allah keep Pakistan shining." 

She once again said her uncle Shehbaz Sharif would be the next premier.

Supreme Court restores Pakistan's National ... 08:31 PM | 7 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday announced its verdict on the ruling of National Assembly ...

JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman, who is also the president of Pakistan Democratic Alliance, said they thank God on this victory. 

