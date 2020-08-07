Pakistan announces to reopen all sectors with sops

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has decided to reopen all the sectors with strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) to avoid spread of coronavirus infections.

Briefing media after meeting of National Coordination Committee (NCC) chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said that the meeting has decided that all education institutions would be opened from September 15, adding that a last review would be carried out on September 07 to take final decision.

The government has also decided to allow hospitality sector including restaurants, hotels, and cafes both outdoor and indoor to open from August 10.

Owing to growing demand of opening tourism sector, the government has also decided to open all tourist areas and hotels from August 8.

Similarly he said recreation sectors, public parks, theaters and cinemas, would also be opened from August 10.

In sports sector, except body contacts sports such as Kabadi, Rugby etc, all other sports activities would be allowed to be played. Likewise he said the indoor sports club and indoor gyms would also be opened from August 10.

The government has also decided to remove restrictions in railways and air travel and people would now be free to travel anywhere.

Road traffic, metro and other buses would also be opened from August 10.

Marriage halls have also been allowed to start their activities from September 15. Likewise business centers, beauty parlors, expo halls would also be opened from August 10.

People have also been allowed to visit shrines from August 10.

The government has also decided to withdraw restrictions on timing for opening of markets and bazars across the country.