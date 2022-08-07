Anoushay Abbasi’s new bold photos set internet on fire
10:49 AM | 7 Aug, 2022
Anoushay Abbasi’s new bold photos set internet on fire
Lollywood diva Anoushay Abbasi left her fans awestruck with her sizzling and bold photos that have stormed the internet.

Taking to Instagram, Abbasi left the temperature soaring high as she shared the new sizzling photos with her fans.

The Prem Gali star, who often faces criticism due to his lifestyle choices, is an enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in showbiz and has managed to garner ample praise for herself.

Anoushay Abbasi’s new bold video goes viral 08:34 PM | 14 Jul, 2022

Lollywood diva Anoushay Abbasi left her fans awestruck with her sizzling and bold fashion video that has stormed the ...

Anoushay Abbasi's new bold photos set internet on fire
10:49 AM | 7 Aug, 2022

