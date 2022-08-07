Nida Yasir under scrutiny for posting video of branded outfits
Undoubtedly one of the most popular Pakistani television hosts, Nida Yasir, has a knack to make headlines whether with controversial statements, fashion choices or trending videos.
This time, Nida posted a video of her branded outfits.
The video features Yasir throwing her slacks, coat, tank top, bags and other accessories together and tags the brands in the caption.
The ensemble was labelled, giving off a contemporary Western appearance. Yasir wore blue trousers, a beige-coloured blazer by Zara, a black sleeveless tank top and Nike shoes.
The fashion police heavily criticised the unflattering airport appearance and trolls flooded the comment section with mean remarks.
Fans of the Yeh Zindagi Hai actress were quick to spot the 'show-off' stunt that she tried to get away with. Although any choices made by a celebrity are of their own, netizens love to school and criticise unnecessarily.
Yasir's fans also complained that she was trying to give a modern look, which didn’t sit well with her age. Nearly all the feedback on her post was critical.
Nevertheless, the Hum Tum actress took no offence and enjoyed her trip with her adorable little family.
Nida is married to Yasir Nawaz, a popular Pakistani TV actor and producer. Apart from hosting Good Morning Pakistan, Yasir starred in many drama serials paving her way to unparalleled success.
