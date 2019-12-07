Abducted Dua Mangi returns home
01:47 PM | 7 Dec, 2019
KARACHI – Abducted Karachi girl Dua Mangi has safely reached home on Friday night.
According to media reports, Dua Mangi, who was abducted from Karachi’s DHA area last week, has reached home after her family paid ransom to the abductors.
Yet Dua’s family refrain from commenting on the matter.
On Saturday night, in DHA Karachi , Dua was kidnapped by armed men and her friend was shot, leaving him critically wounded.
Dua Mangi was walking with her friend, Haris Fatah in DHA when four or five armed men in a car intercepted them, fired multiple shots, left the guy wounded and snatched her away last Saturday.
