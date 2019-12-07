IAEA commends Pakistan's nuclear security measures

ISLAMABAD – The International Atomic Energy Agency has commended Pakistan's nuclear security measures, the country's state broadcaster said on Saturday.

The remarks were made by Head of IAEA's Nuclear Security Division Abdul Aziz Raja Adnan during a visit to Karachi Nuclear Power Plant. He described the measures taken by Pakistan in consistent with the IAEA's recommendations.

The head of IAEA's Security Division also met with Chairman of Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority Zaheer Ayub Baig and Chairman Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission Muhammad Naeem.

A delegation of IAEA headed by Raja Adnan was on a visit to Pakistan to further strengthen the ongoing cooperation between Pakistan and the nuclear watchdog.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said Pakistan has undertaken a range of measures to strengthen the nuclear security.

He said Pakistan is actively participating and contributing in IAEA's efforts to promote nuclear security.