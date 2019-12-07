Maryam seeks LHC’s permission to travel abroad for taking care of Nawaz
LAHORE – PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has a filed a petition in the Lahore High Court seeking removal of her name from the no-fly list as she wants to go to London for take care of her father Nawaz Sharif.
A two-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najfi will hear the petition on December 9 (Monday).
Maryam, who is on bail in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, requested the court that she should be allowed to travel abroad for six weeks so she can take care her ailing father in London.
She made the federal government, the chairman of the NAB, and others as respondents in the petition.
She also pleaded the court to return her passport, which is in the custody of the court as a guarantee in the sugar mills case.
