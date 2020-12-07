Saudi royals condole Pakistan president on ex-PM's death
Share
JEDDAH – Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman have sent cables of condolence to Pakistan’s President Dr. Arif Alvi on the death of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.
In their messages, the King and the Crown Prince extended their deepest condolences and sincere sympathies to the president and the family of the late Pakistani leader.
Ex-PM Zafarullah Jamali dies at 76 09:53 PM | 2 Dec, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali died of cardiac issues on Wednesday. Jamali, ...
Jamali, who passed away at the age of 76 on Wednesday, served as the Pakistani premier from November 2002 until June 2004 during the tenure of President Pervez Musharraf.
He resigned over differences with Musharraf. Jamali was born on Jan. 1, 1944, in Pakistan’s southwestern Baluchistan province and served as the chief minister of the province three times.
-
- Mystery illness lands over 200 in Indian hospital amid panic and fear10:10 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- PIA offers golden handshake scheme to fire employees10:02 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- What makes these boys dance hilariously beside a signboard in ...09:50 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
-
-
- Mawra Hocane almost quit acting over toxic trolls07:37 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Diljit Dosanjh donates Rs10m to buy warm clothes for protesting ...03:58 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
- 10 Richest Actresses of All Time09:20 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
- Karachi among 10 cheapest cities to live in 202006:12 PM | 19 Nov, 2020