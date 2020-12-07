Saudi royals condole Pakistan president on ex-PM's death 

JEDDAH – Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman have sent cables of condolence to Pakistan’s President Dr. Arif Alvi on the death of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

In their messages, the King and the Crown Prince extended their deepest condolences and sincere sympathies to the president and the family of the late Pakistani leader.

Ex-PM Zafarullah Jamali dies at 76 09:53 PM | 2 Dec, 2020 ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali died of cardiac issues on Wednesday. Jamali, ...

Jamali, who passed away at the age of 76 on Wednesday, served as the Pakistani premier from November 2002 until June 2004 during the tenure of President Pervez Musharraf.

He resigned over differences with Musharraf. Jamali was born on Jan. 1, 1944, in Pakistan’s southwestern Baluchistan province and served as the chief minister of the province three times.