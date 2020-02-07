Saudi Arabia, China discuss efforts to combat, control coronavirus
11:46 AM | 7 Feb, 2020
RIYADH - Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud telephoned to Chinese President Xi Jinping to discussed efforts to combat and control the novel coronavirus epidemic.
During the telephonic conversation, King Salman extended firm support to China's ongoing battle against the epidemic.
The King also expressed sympathy with the friendly Chinese people over the loss caused by the outbreak.
On this occasion, Chinese President Xi said that he deeply appreciates King Salman for his firm support to the country at this critical time.
