11:11 AM | 7 Jan, 2020
Unanimous stance of political parties on national issue triumph of democracy, says Dr Firdous
ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that mutual harmony is need of the hour in view of the prevailing situation in the region.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the special assistant said that the Pakistani nation has always overcome challenges through unity and solidarity, adding that the unanimous approval on the national issue is a proof that we are all united for the country's interests.

The Special Assistant said the unanimous approval of Army Act bill by the standing committee on defence is proof that we are all united in the interest of for the country.

She said that the security of the national stability and national interest is the foremost priority of all political parties, adding to this she hoped that all would support the government for the passage of the bill in the parliament.

