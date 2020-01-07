Unanimous stance of political parties on national issue triumph of democracy, says Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that mutual harmony is need of the hour in view of the prevailing situation in the region.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the special assistant said that the Pakistani nation has always overcome challenges through unity and solidarity, adding that the unanimous approval on the national issue is a proof that we are all united for the country's interests.

خطے کی حالیہ صورتحال کے پیش نظر باہمی ہم آہنگی وقت کا اہم تقاضا ہے۔پاکستانی قوم ہمیشہ اتحاد اور یکجہتی سے ہر چیلنج سے نبرد آزما ہوتی آئی ہے۔اہم قومی معاملے پر سیاسی قوتوں کا یکساں موقف جمہوریت کی فتح ہے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) January 7, 2020

The Special Assistant said the unanimous approval of Army Act bill by the standing committee on defence is proof that we are all united in the interest of for the country.

آرمی ایکٹ بل کی قائمہ کمیٹی دفاع سے متفقہ منظوری اس امر کا ثبوت ہے کہ پاکستان کے مفادات کے لیے ہم سب ایک ہیں۔قومی سلامتی اور ملکی مفاد کا تحفظ سب کی اولین ترجیح ہے۔امید ہے اسی جذبے کا مظاہرہ آج پارلیمان میں بھی دکھائی دے گا۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) January 7, 2020

She said that the security of the national stability and national interest is the foremost priority of all political parties, adding to this she hoped that all would support the government for the passage of the bill in the parliament.