On this day in 1992, Imran Khan retired from Test cricket
Web Desk
01:00 PM | 7 Jan, 2022
On this day in 1992, Imran Khan retired from Test cricket
Share

LAHORE – Former Pakistan captain Imran Khan retired from his 21-year Test cricket career on this day in 1992, shortly after winning the 1992 World Cup.

The legendary cricketer played 88 Tests during a 21-year period, scoring 3807 runs and taking 362 wickets.

Khan led the Pakistan cricket team to its first World Cup title in Australia beating England in the final.

In 126 innings, he amassed six centuries and 18 half-centuries, while his bowling record included six ten-fors and 23 five-wicket hauls.

Khan was one of the game's greatest all-rounders, alongside Ian Botham, Richard Hadlee, and India's Kapil Dev.

He made his Test debut against England in Birmingham on 3 June 1971 and retired following the Sri Lanka match in Faisalabad on 7 January 1992.

The former cricketer played 51 Tests in the latter decade of his international career, averaging a remarkable 50 with the bat and 19 with the ball.

Khan was a member of the Pakistan squad that drew a series against the then-dominant West Indies, who blew away every team they faced.

He also captained Pakistan's cricket team to a series victory over England at Headingley.

Pakistan performs extraordinarily in fight ... 11:55 AM | 7 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan has performed exceptionally well in combating ...

More From This Category
PCB announces awards for top performers of 2021
08:25 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
ICC rankings: Babar Azam outshines Virat Kohli as ...
07:40 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa amid ...
07:00 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
Shaheen, Rizwan in running as voting opens for ...
04:30 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
Pacer Shahnawaz Dahani honoured with prestigious ...
10:16 PM | 4 Jan, 2022
Pakistan Cricket Board unveils categories, ...
12:53 PM | 4 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pankaj Tripathi gets candid about online exchange with Iqra Aziz
02:45 PM | 7 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr