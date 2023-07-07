Search

Business

Haier's New and Bigger Twin Inverter + Refrigerator - Real Freshness Leader

Web Desk 06:20 PM | 7 Jul, 2023
Haier's New and Bigger Twin Inverter + Refrigerator - Real Freshness Leader

In the realm of refrigeration technology, Haier has once again established its leadership with the introduction of its new and bigger Twin Inverter+ Refrigerator.

This cutting-edge appliance is designed to provide optimal freshness, ample space, and energy efficiency, making it the ultimate solution for preserving and consuming food in the healthiest way possible.

Haier Twin Inverter+ Real Freshness Leader

The Twin Inverter+ series refrigerator is a unique appliance that stands out from conventional refrigerators which do not have the technology to keep food fresh for a long time. The Haier Twin Inverter+ offers 2 times more freshness, thanks to its innovative design. Its large capacity and Twin Turbo fans technology make it an exceptional addition to Pakistan's home appliance industry.

Twin Inverter Technology

The Twin Inverter Technology of this Refrigerator has played a pivotal role in its remarkable success. Its compressor can be tailored to meet the demand, thereby maintaining a consistent temperature in both the refrigerator and freezer compartments. This technology not only saves electricity but also ensures a tranquil environment with its low-noise compressor, making it an excellent addition to any home.

Twin Turbo Fans Technology

What sets this refrigerator apart from others on the market is its advanced Twin Turbo Fans Technology. Equipped with one fan in the freezer portion and another in the fridge portion, it delivers rapid cooling and freezing while incorporating advanced A.SPE sterilization technology. This is the first refrigerator in Pakistan's direct cool category to feature a fan in the freezer section, making it a trailblazer in the industry.

HCS Technology

One of the biggest reasons behind its trending is its Humidity Control System (HCS,) which maintains more than 90% of humidity, that keeps the food fresh for a longer period of time.

Digital Control System

The Digital Control System (DCS) is another highly coveted feature that allows the users to have full control over their appliance, enabling them to adjust the temperature to their precise specifications. This level of customization ensures that the refrigerator is optimized for their specific needs, making it a top choice for those who value flexibility and convenience.

1 Unit 1 Day Electricity Consumption

The Twin Inverter+ series only consumes 1 unit in 1 day and is equipped with Haier’s 2nd Generation FD Inverter Technology.

4-Temperature Sensor 

The DCS is synced to 4-temperature sensors 1st Sensor is in top hinge refrigerator, 2nd in freezer portion, 3rd Sensor in refrigerator compartment and 4th sensor attached to the compressor. These all sensors help to seamlessly maintain precise temperature & can sense the temperature of the room in real time.

A. SPE Sterilization 

Its advanced A.SPE sterilization technology effectively eliminates 99.99% of bacteria, keeping your fruits and vegetables 2 times fresher and preserving their original taste. This is a level of freshness and quality that surpasses other refrigerators on the market, making it the top choice for those who prioritize healthy living and exceptional taste.

Operation 105V-260V

No more voltage worries with the Twin Inverter+ Series Refrigerators! Operating on a wide voltage range, you can rest assured that voltage fluctuations in your household will no longer be a concern.

Haier's new and bigger Twin Inverter+ Refrigerator is a game-changer in the world of refrigeration. With its spacious design, 2X freshness, advanced technologies, and energy efficiency, it provides an all-in-one solution for preserving and consuming food in the healthiest way possible. Say goodbye to food wastage and embrace a healthier lifestyle with the Real Freshness Leader from Haier. 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Business

Kia increases car prices by up to Rs0.4m (Check new rates here)

11:51 AM | 6 Jul, 2023

What are the current petrol and diesel prices in Pakistan?

02:00 PM | 2 Jul, 2023

What will be Army’s role in Pakistan’s new national investment council?

12:36 PM | 21 Jun, 2023

“The microfinance sector in Pakistan needs to be taken to scale to create real impact,” – President & CEO, U ...

10:35 AM | 16 Jun, 2023

PepsiCo Pakistan and Foodpanda join forces to enhance culinary experience

12:42 PM | 12 Jun, 2023

Budget 2023-24 proposes 15% tax on hotels, wedding halls and catering services in Islamabad

01:03 PM | 10 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Aussie runs 600+ kilometers in just 4 days to set new world record

07:53 PM | 7 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – July 7, 2023

08:00 AM | 7 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 07, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 7, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.9 282.15
Euro EUR 308 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358 364
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.8 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 74 74.9
Australian Dollar AUD 190 193
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.41 747.41
Canadian Dollar CAD 213 216
China Yuan CNY 38.36 38.76
Danish Krone DKK 40.56 40.96
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.53 36.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.38 3.49
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.66 913.66
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.71 60
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.94 173.94
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.08 26.38
Omani Riyal OMR 722.09 730.09
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.38 77.08
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.52 25.82
Swiss Franc CHF 309.61 312.11
Thai Bhat THB 7.95 8.1

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 07, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 207,800 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,160.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,312 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,482.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (7 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Karachi PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Islamabad PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Peshawar PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Quetta PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Sialkot PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Attock PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Gujranwala PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Jehlum PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Multan PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Bahawalpur PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Gujrat PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Nawabshah PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Chakwal PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Hyderabad PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Nowshehra PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Sargodha PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Faisalabad PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Mirpur PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: