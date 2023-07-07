'Tere Bin' sequel announced as Yumna, Wahaj laud each other

Pakistani drama industry's recent big hit, Tere Bin, has finally come to an end, and the internet is still obsessed with Meerab and Murtasim's chemistry and happy ending!

Essayed by Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi in pivotal roles, Tere Bin wasn't only a blockbuster drama serial in Pakistan but also in neighbouring countries. The drama serial that revolved around a strong-headed female falling in love with a stern-yet-protective man refined the oft-used narratives in Lollywood, provided a breath of fresh air both for the actors and the audience.

Tere Bin managed to showcase the acting prowess of Ali and Zaidi in the best way possible, according to critics and fans of the onscreen couple.

Surprisingly, the producer, Abdullah Kadwani, announced a sequel of the drama serial in a tweet.

"In response to the constant queries and enthusiasm from our incredible audience, we are thrilled to announce #TereBin Season 2," Kadwani wrote.

#TereBin’s phenomenal journey comes to an end, setting milestones never witnessed before in the history of Pakistani entertainment. As we bid farewell to #TereBin, in response to the constant queries and enthusiasm from our incredible audience, we are thrilled to announce… pic.twitter.com/C4aTcnLFMT — Abdullah Kadwani (@KadwaniOfficial) July 6, 2023

After the last episode aired, fans of the reel life couple have been expressing their happiness and love, also thanking the actors for putting up such excellent performance for the audience to enjoy.

"Murtasim was Murtasim Khan just because of MEERAB "❤️❤️❤️ "THANKYOU MY DEAR YUMNA ZAIDI FOR INSPIRING ME, CHALLENGING ME AND PUSHING ME TO GROW AS AN ACTOR"❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love you Wahaj Ali❤️❤️❤️ This is the mooost beautiful and satisfying caption! ????????????????????#TEREBIN pic.twitter.com/HxUeGXZX5s — Jia (Murtasim Khan Era ????) (@Jiaharrington) July 6, 2023

— ' phir le aaya dil, majboor kya kijiye ? '???? The shattered yet hopeful heart, wanted its 'beat' back. He was shivering, wasn't sure if she would forgive him, ever, and requested her to not leave him, to stay by his side, for she's nothing less than his life for him.#TereBin pic.twitter.com/4flQzwMxEK — ᵏᵃˡʸᵃⁿⁱ (@Kalyani_RiAnsh) July 6, 2023

I only see yumhaj here and my heart is full with them YUMHAJ ACED MEERASIM#TereBin pic.twitter.com/WFf20MerE8 — ???????????????????????????? || poore ka poora adh jauga✨ (@asrchokeholdfr) July 6, 2023

Don’t come at me for this. After watching the last episode , I am not sad/angry about season2 coming. ONLY IF they don’t repeat the mistakes and instead learn from the ones that they did in this season. Wahaj and Yumna with their magical chemistry onscreen ,why not?#TereBin pic.twitter.com/w46l7bW7gh — StruggleToTalk (@struggletotalk) July 6, 2023

Not only netizens, but Ali too thanked his millions of fans for supporting the stars throughout the drama serial's course. He also thanked Zaidi for pushing him "to do better."

"You seldom find actors and characters that bring out the best in you. Actors who push you to be better, more mature a performer and characters that help you redefine your own," Ali wrote on Instagram.

"Thank you my dear," Ali added "for inspiring me, challenging me, and pushing me to grow as an actor."

Speaking about Tere Bin, Ali wrote, "I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together, and I look forward to future collaborations that continue to showcase our collective talent and passion."