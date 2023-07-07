Bill bars candidates from contesting on more than two constituencies

ISLAMABAD – The Standing Committee on Law and Justice of the National Assembly has approved the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2023, restricting the candidates from contesting on more than two constituencies.

The Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2023, which aims to amend Article 223 of the Constitution, was adopted by the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Wednesday.

According to the bill moved by Abdul Akbar Chitrali of the Jamaat-e-Islami, no candidate would be permitted to run for office in more than two National Assembly or provincial assembly seats.

“A lot of money is spent when a candidate stands for office from numerous seats,” according to Chitrali, who spoke before the National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice, which is led by MNA Muhammad Bashir Virk.

The constitutional amendment bill states that it costs the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) between Rs20 to Rs25 million to organise elections in a constituency; this includes Rs7 million for the printing of ballot papers, Rs3 million for transportation, and Rs13 million for election employees.

According to the measure, a candidate would only be allowed to run for office in a maximum of two seats at once and won’t be allowed to represent more than two constituencies.

The candidate must retire from one seat within 30 days if he or she wins both seats. One of the seats will be considered vacant when the aforementioned thirty days have passed, it states.