Hania Aamir denies it's 'ex vs ex', calls it harassment and cyberbullying

Pakistani sweetheart Hania Aamir has lately been more visible than any other celebrity in Pakistan.

As the entertainment vicinity comes in terms with public bashing and oral policing, the 24-year-old remain the centre of bashing as she juggles the trolls and reinforces the intolerable misogyny of society.

Amid the blunt clash of exes Hania and Asim Azhar on the internet, the fiasco got bigger with low blows but Hania stepped in and cleared the narrative that she was speaking up against misogyny and the act of cyber-bullying and not against men.

Penning a note on Instagram, the Dilbruba star got candid as she said that it is important for her to clearly state that the bone of contention is not an 'ex vs ex' debate rather a staunch stand against harassment and bullying.

“I'd like to add that I am not speaking against men. I am speaking up against misogyny and the act of cyber-bullying. It can destroy lives and put people at risk, and that is a very scary reality, which I cannot stand by and merely watch happen to anyone. We must stand with the oppressed regardless of their gender, which I always have and always will.”

Keeping the name under wrap, Hania further said, “I'm going to state the facts one last time. This is not about what he said or what she said. It is important for me to clearly state it is not an 'ex vs ex' debate. It is about shedding light on a much larger issue.”

“My complaint is against harassment and bullying on the internet. My complaint is against the man who committed this heinous act and the people who made his video viral.”

“My complaint is against a public figure (irrespective of any kind of history) knowingly inciting hate by bullying a woman when she's trying to pick herself up after the disgust on the internet against her. My complaint is against a public figure thinking its funny that a woman is being targeted sexually, objectified and abused on the internet and openly sharing his sentiment on a public platform for which he received immense support and adulation, if I may add.”

The statement further reads: “We as a generation are responsible for paving a way for the next. What we do, how we act and the way we deal with things will set an example for times to come. It's of utmost importance that we realise our collective responsibility as a generation, as public figures, as human beings.”

In a side note, Hania said, “I love you all. Thank you to all the men that came forward in support. All the women that stood by me. My fans for their unwavering love. I am overwhelmed by what the good ones are capable of.”

Earlier, Hania Amir became the target of trolls after a video posted by her sparked controversy.