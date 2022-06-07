Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR
Share
RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed two terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Hassan Khel, North Waziristan District, the military's media affairs wing said in a statement on Tuesday.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security personnel conducted an operation on June 6 on the reported presence of terrorists in the area.
“During intense exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed,” ISPR said, adding that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from their possession.
The military media wing mentioned that the dead militants were actively involved in terror activities against security forces.
Pakistani forces kill seven terrorists in two ... 09:44 PM | 5 Jun, 2022
RAWALPINDI – Pakistani forces conducted two separate operations in North Waziristan and Bannu districts of Khyber ...
The recent operation occurred days after seven terrorists were killed in two separate intelligence-based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Going Hybrid? We might want you to sit down for this07:36 PM | 7 Jun, 2022
- Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR07:32 PM | 7 Jun, 2022
-
-
- Are your bank accounts, lockers safe? SBP, Finance Ministry issue ...06:26 PM | 7 Jun, 2022
-
- Sunny Leone entertains fans with a new video06:00 PM | 7 Jun, 2022
- Zara Noor Abbas’ new bold photos draw severe criticism05:20 PM | 7 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022