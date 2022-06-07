Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR
Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR
RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed two terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Hassan Khel, North Waziristan District, the military's media affairs wing said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security personnel conducted an operation on June 6 on the reported presence of terrorists in the area.

“During intense exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed,” ISPR said, adding that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from their possession.

The military media wing mentioned that the dead militants were actively involved in terror activities against security forces.

The recent operation occurred days after seven terrorists were killed in two separate intelligence-based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

