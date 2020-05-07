Army chief in Kohat to inspect virus relief efforts, border security
KOHAT – Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reiterated Pakistan Army's commitment to continue assisting other institutions in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
During a visit to Kohat on Thursday, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) interacted with troops busy in relief efforts against COVID-19 and urged them to reach out to people particularly those affected by the pandemic for bringing comfort in this hour of distress.
Upon arrival, General Bajwa was given detailed briefing on operational preparedness, prevailing security situation including border security measures along Pak-Afghan border, and update on army's assistance against COVID-19 in the area.
