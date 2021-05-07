Ali Rehman Khan celebrates 33rd birthday in style

Birthday bashes are a lavish affair for everyone but when it comes to celebrities they take the celebration on top-notch and celebrate on another level altogether.

Ali Rehman Khan turned 33 and celebrated his birthday with zeal and zest with his close friends Nomi Ansari, Hania Aamir, Maida Azmat, Shazia Wajahat.

Hania Amir, who was spotted at the birthday bash, wished Khan with a cute birthday caption along with an adorable picture of the duo beaming.

"Happy Birthday Ali (pronunciation alayee)! May you never know how to speak properly! Saalgira Mubarak "

Moreover, his close friends also wished him which included Shazia Wjahat and Maida Azmat who were also present at the bash.

An enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in showbiz, Rehman has managed to garner ample praises for himself in a short span of time.

On the work front, Ali is known for his performances in Heer Maan Ja (2019) and Janaan (2016).