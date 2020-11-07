Islamabad bank manager caught groping female staff
Share
ISLAMABAD – An official of a local bank in Pakistan's federal capital has landed in trouble after his video of sexually harassing the female staff went viral on Saturday.
The manager at Faysal Bank, being named as Usman Gohar, can be seen doing a highly inappropriate act in the video making rounds on the internet.
Usman Gohar Manager Faysal Bank F-10 Islamabad harassing female staff.— Komal Shahid (@ArmedWithWords) November 7, 2020
Caught red handed on camera. Is someone going to take an action or not?
https://t.co/XdV2LOyJAR
He was seen on video leaving his desk and walking to the opposite desk to speak to a co-worker. Meanwhile, the victim stood by his desk.
As Gohar returned to his desk, he groped the woman on her bottom before sitting down as if nothing happened.
The video went viral and infuriated social media users who started reaching out to Faysal Bank and law enforcement agencies with complaints.
Responding to one of the tweets calling action against the man, Islamabad DC Hamza Shafqaat said they were "already on it" and "all evidence is with law enforcement agencies and forensics are being examined".
We are already on it. All evidence is with Law Enforcement Agencies and forensics are being examined.. I'll request to please delete the video. https://t.co/P4LGQyOnce— Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat (@hamzashafqaat) November 7, 2020
Faysal Bank Limited is a Pakistani Islamic and commercial bank, a subsidiary of the Bahraini bank Ithmaar Bank, headquartered in Karachi, Sindh.
- The BIGGEST SALE of the year is now live on #GyaraGyara202012:00 AM | 11 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan congratulates Azerbaijan on ‘liberation’ of territories11:54 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
- 20 dead after motorcycle rickshaw plunges into canal in DI Khan11:17 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
- Iranian FM Zarif reaches Pakistan on two-day visit10:35 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
- Watch – Pakistani, Russian special forces engage in counter-terror ...10:27 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
- Master Tiles & Jalal Sons Wedding: The biggest Pakistani celebration ...11:12 AM | 10 Nov, 2020
- Mustafa Abbasi is an exact replica of Hamza Ali Abbasi03:50 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
- Ushna Shah thinks Pakistani content is ‘100 years behind the west’03:25 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
- World leaders who haven't congratulated US President-elect Biden yet04:36 AM | 10 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020