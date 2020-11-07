Islamabad bank manager caught groping female staff
07:15 PM | 7 Nov, 2020
ISLAMABAD – An official of a local bank in Pakistan's federal capital has landed in trouble after his video of sexually harassing the female staff went viral on Saturday. 

The manager at Faysal Bank, being named as Usman Gohar, can be seen doing a highly inappropriate act in the video making rounds on the internet.

He was seen on video leaving his desk and walking to the opposite desk to speak to a co-worker. Meanwhile, the victim stood by his desk.

As Gohar returned to his desk, he groped the woman on her bottom before sitting down as if nothing happened.

The video went viral and infuriated social media users who started reaching out to Faysal Bank and law enforcement agencies with complaints.

Responding to one of the tweets calling action against the man, Islamabad DC Hamza Shafqaat said they were "already on it" and "all evidence is with law enforcement agencies and forensics are being examined".

Faysal Bank Limited is a Pakistani Islamic and commercial bank, a subsidiary of the Bahraini bank Ithmaar Bank, headquartered in Karachi, Sindh.

