System of a Down releases first new songs after a 15-year absence

The Armenian-American heavy metal band ‘System of a Down’ has released its first new music after 15 years. The two new singles, ‘Protect the Land’ and ‘Genocidal Humanoidz,’ made their debut on Thursday night.

The music proceeds will be going to Armenia Fund since the group’s band member Serj Tankian, Daron Malakian, ShavoOdadjian, and John Dolmayan are of Armenian descent.

The two new tracks have a message issued by the band last month in response to the ongoing Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict. The group wrote, “These two songs, “Protect The Land” and “Genocidal Humanoidz,” both speak of a dire and serious war being perpetrated upon our cultural homelands of Artsakh and Armenia.” They added, “We’re proud to share these songs with you and hope you enjoy listening to them. Further, we encourage you to read on to learn more about their origins and once you do, hope you are inspired to speak out about the horrific injustices and human rights violations occurring there now. Most importantly, and urgently, we humbly implore you to donate, in sums small or large, to help those adversely affected with what are ever-growing accounts of crimes against humanity.”

Moreover, the band is also pledging all royalties earned from the sales of their latest songs given to the US-based charity organization Armenia Fund to support individuals with “crucial and desperately needed aid” along with necessary supplies.

“We realize that for many of you, there are more convenient ways you like listening to music,” their note concluded, “so please consider the opportunity to download these songs as an act of charity above all else. The music and lyrics speak for themselves. We need you to speak for Artsakh.”

System of a Down became internationally acclaimed in 2001 with their hit album, “Toxicity.” In 2005, the band had two albums climb to No. 1 on charts, making them the only artists alongside 2Pac, The Beatles, and DMX to achieve such a feat. In 2006 their song “B.Y.O.B” won a Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock Performance.