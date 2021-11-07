Indian minister terms Aryan Khan’s arrest ‘kidnapping, ransom’ bid by BJP leaders

MUMBAI – Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and minister Nawab Malik alleged that NCB Mumbai Chief was a part of the plot staged by the country’s ruling party to ‘abduct’ the son of the Indian superstar for ransom.

Speaking in a presser earlier today, Nawab Malik made volte-face statements about the whole episode of Aryan Khan's drug bust. He said Khan didn't purchase the ticket for the cruise party, it was Pratik Gaba and Amir Furniturewala who invited him there.

I want to say straight off that is a matter of kidnapping and ransom, he said while calling Mohit Kamboj, the former general secretary of BJP, as the mastermind and partner of NCB Mumbai chief Sameer Wankhede in demanding ransom.

He called it a conspiracy to lure people like Shahrukh Khan’s son and frame them in the drugs controversy. Young Khan was taken at the ship and the 'game of kidnap and ransom’ of 25 crores was started.

He went on to say that a deal was made for 18 crores and INR 50 lakh was paid. But a selfie ruined the game and this is the truth. He referred to the selfie of a private investigator, KP Gosavi, that went viral online following the news.

Meanwhile, the officials of Indian anti-drug agency officials lambasted Malik following the serious allegations asking Why Nawab can’t move to the courts rather than leveling allegations?

The 23-year-old was released from jail after an Indian court granted him bail in a drug case on October 30. He was arrested in the first week of October following a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raid on a cruise ship party.