Pakistan’s law ministry announces first #womeninlaw awards
ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Law and Justice has invited submissions for first #womeninlaw awards Pakistan.
Awards will also recognise contributions of entities such as bar councils, law firms, law schools, law departments etc and male champions committed to gender equality and diversity.
The awards will be announced in 2021 by Ministry of Law and Justice, Group Development Pakistan and Women in Law Initiative Pakistan with support from Australian High Commission and British High Commission
A statement from Law Ministry said it was committed to gender equality and increasing the representation of women in law. We are currently supporting an initiative to recognise, highlight and celebrate the achievements of women in the legal profession.
“We call upon all women & male champions associated with the legal profession to come forward and support these awards recognising achievements of women in the legal profession.”
