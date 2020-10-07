Urs celebrations of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh underway in Lahore
Web Desk
08:59 PM | 7 Oct, 2020
Urs celebrations of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh underway in Lahore
Share

LAHORE - The three-day urs celebrations of Hazrat Ali bin Usman Hajveri, popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh continued for the second day in the provincial capital on Wednesday.

The Punjab government has made special security arrangements as security officials have been deputed on rooftops to ensure the peaceful and smooth Urs celebrations.

Containers have been placed at Bhaati Chowk, Kutcheri Chowk, Karbala Gamay Shah Chowk, whereas passages around the mazaar had been closed through barbed wires.

However, hundreds of thousands of devotees from all over the country reached here to pay homage to the great Sufi saint. Milk sabeels by milkmen have been set up where milk is being distributed among devotees and visitors.

More From This Category
Nepra approves Rs0.83 per unit increase in power ...
01:18 PM | 8 Oct, 2020
Pakistan reports 9 deaths, 583 new cases of ...
01:06 PM | 8 Oct, 2020
Road accident claims five lives at National ...
11:42 AM | 8 Oct, 2020
Pakistan decides to officially ban dowry 
10:19 AM | 8 Oct, 2020
Another Zainab kidnapped, raped, brutally killed ...
09:43 AM | 8 Oct, 2020
Pakistan observes National Resilience Day today ...
08:56 AM | 8 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ halts production after positive COVID-19 tests
02:07 PM | 8 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr