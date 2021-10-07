Earthquake kills at least 20, injures over 300 in Balochistan
Web Desk
08:02 AM | 7 Oct, 2021
Earthquake kills at least 20, injures over 300 in Balochistan
Share

QUETTA – A 5.9 magnitude strong earthquake has killed at least 20 people and injured more than 300 others in Balochistan early Thursday morning, shaking different parts of the southwestern province.

Tremors were felt early morning on Thursday, at 3:01 am local time in Quetta, Sibi, Harnai, Pishin, Qila Saifullah, Chaman, Ziarat and Zhob. 

According to preliminary data, the quake was located at a shallow depth of 10 km. Shallow earthquakes are felt more strongly than deeper ones as they are closer to the surface.

According to the provincial government, the PDMA has sent heavy machinery and rescue teams to the affected areas from Quetta.

Relief and rescue activities are underway with emergency declared in all hospitals.

This is a developing story.

