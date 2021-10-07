Tanzania’s Abdulrazak Gurnah wins Nobel Prize in Literature 2021

08:56 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
Tanzania’s Abdulrazak Gurnah wins Nobel Prize in Literature 2021
Share

Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah won the 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature “for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents.”

Abdulrazak received the prize for his fourth novel ‘Paradise’ (1994), his breakthrough as a writer.

The novel evolved from a research trip to East Africa around 1990. It is a coming of age account and a sad love story in which different worlds and belief systems collide.

The prize is awarded by the award-giving academy is worth 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.14 million).

Abdulrazak Gurnah has published ten novels and a number of short stories. The theme of the refugee’s disruption runs throughout his work. He began writing as a 21-year-old in English exile, and although Swahili was his first language, English became his literary tool.

He was born in 1948 and grew up on the island of Zanzibar but arrived in England as a refugee at the end of the 1960’s. Until his recent retirement he was Professor of English and Postcolonial Literatures at the University of Kent, Canterbury.

Trio of scientists win Nobel Prize in physics ... 08:53 PM | 5 Oct, 2021

Three Laureates from Japan, Germany and Italy Tuesday won the 2021 Nobel Prize for groundbreaking contributions to our ...

More From This Category
Covid-19: US man kills brother, sister-in-law ...
07:50 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
International flights resume at Kandahar airport ...
06:24 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
Indian man kills his ex-wife in suicide bomb ...
05:47 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
Joe Biden, Xi Jinping to hold virtual summit this ...
01:36 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
‘Mosquirix’ – WHO approves first malaria ...
11:56 AM | 7 Oct, 2021
US reveals number of nuclear bombs in its ...
10:31 PM | 6 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nora Fatehi’s dance rehearsal video goes viral
06:02 PM | 7 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr