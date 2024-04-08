School timings in Punjab after Eidul Fitr 2024

LAHORE – All educational institutions in country's most populous region of Punjab will resume pre-Ramadan timings after Eidul Fitr holidays.

The Punjab Education Department had shortened school hours for the holy month of fast. The classes started at 7:30am till 12:30pm during the weekdays and on Friday the educational institutions closed at 11:30am.

The schools will resume the normal timings from April 15 when they will open after Eid holidays.

The boys’ schools will open at 8:30am and close at 2:30pm while the timings for girls’ schools will be 8:15am to 2:15 pm on weekdays, it said.

The boys schools will close at 12:15pm while girls’ schools at 12.

However, schools operating in two shifts will run first shift from 8am to 12:15pm. The second shift will start at 12:30 and end at 5pm.

Pakistan's top moon sighting body, Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, will meet on Tuesday to sight the Shawwal crescent.

The sighting of the moon will determine the final date of Eidul Fitr in Pakistan. As per the astronomical prediction, there are chances of the moon to sight on April 9 and Eid is expected to be on Wednesday, April 10.