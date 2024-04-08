School timings in Punjab after Eidul Fitr 2024

LAHORE – All educational institutions in country's most populous region of Punjab will resume pre-Ramadan timings after Eidul Fitr holidays.
The Punjab Education Department had shortened school hours for the holy month of fast. The classes started at 7:30am till 12:30pm during the weekdays and on Friday the educational institutions closed at 11:30am.
The schools will resume the normal timings from April 15 when they will open after Eid holidays.
The boys’ schools will open at 8:30am and close at 2:30pm while the timings for girls’ schools will be 8:15am to 2:15 pm on weekdays, it said.
The boys schools will close at 12:15pm while girls’ schools at 12.
However, schools operating in two shifts will run first shift from 8am to 12:15pm. The second shift will start at 12:30 and end at 5pm.
Pakistan's top moon sighting body, Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, will meet on Tuesday to sight the Shawwal crescent.
The sighting of the moon will determine the final date of Eidul Fitr in Pakistan. As per the astronomical prediction, there are chances of the moon to sight on April 9 and Eid is expected to be on Wednesday, April 10.
Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against US dollar in open market on April 8, 2024.
On the first working day of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.3 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound hovers around 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw a drop, with new rates at 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|281.15
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|750.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.89
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.06
|40.46
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903
|912
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.69
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.43
|310.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
