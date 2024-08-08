Search

Pakistan

Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed's legacy of courage marked on 66th martyrdom anniversary

Web Desk
08:42 AM | 8 Aug, 2024
Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed's legacy of courage marked on 66th martyrdom anniversary

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Armed Forces honored Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed on the 66th martyrdom anniversary, the military's media wing ISPR said.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the Services Chiefs, solemnly paid tribute to Major Tufail Muhammad, who was the second recipient of the prestigious Nishan-e-Haider.

The heroic army officer made ultimate sacrifice in 1958 while bravely engaging enemy forces in the Lakshmipur sector of what was then East Pakistan. Despite getting wounded, he continued to fulfill his mission, demonstrating extraordinary courage, steadfast resolve, and unwavering dedication to his duty.

His anniversary serves as significant reminder of exceptional sacrifices and selfless commitment of Armed Forces in safeguarding the country.

Army's media wing remembered memory of these brave individuals who gave everything to protect our nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Pakistan Army pays homage to Major Tufail Shaheed on martyrdom anniversary

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

11:40 AM | 8 Aug, 2024

Iran's airspace closed amid massive military drills; Egypt alerts ...

11:05 AM | 8 Aug, 2024

BISE Mardan Board Class 10 Result 2024

10:49 AM | 8 Aug, 2024

BISE Peshawar Class 9 Results 2024; Check result Online

10:41 AM | 8 Aug, 2024

BISE Abbottabad Class 10 Matric Result 2024

10:24 AM | 8 Aug, 2024

BISE Peshawar Matric Class 10 Results 2024

09:32 AM | 8 Aug, 2024

Imported car registrations now require online verification under new ...

Pakistan

06:16 PM | 6 Aug, 2024

Lt Gen (R) Moazzam Ejaz appointed Chairperson of National Technology ...

06:10 PM | 6 Aug, 2024

Dr Mukhtar Ahmed’s term as HEC chairman extended 

09:09 PM | 6 Aug, 2024

TV host Omar Adil arrested on Gharidah Farooqi's complaint

11:25 PM | 6 Aug, 2024

Imran Khan says fascism responsible for current state of affairs in ...

01:13 PM | 5 Aug, 2024

PTI lawmaker Mumtaz Mustafa passes away in Islamabad

04:41 PM | 7 Aug, 2024

Rashid Langrial appointed new FBR chairman 

Advertisement

Latest

12:08 PM | 8 Aug, 2024

Honda CD 70 2025 unveiled in Pakistan; Check new price and specs

Gold & Silver

02:49 PM | 7 Aug, 2024

Gold prices plunge for third straight session in Pakistan

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 8 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 8, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.10 for buying and 280.45 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 305.25 and selling rate was 307.75.

British Pound rate moved down to 357 for buying, and 359 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.55 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Exchange Rates

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.10  280.45 
Euro EUR 305.25  307.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357  359 
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.55  76.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.90 74.60
Australian Dollar AUD 184.25 186.15
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.50 744.00
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.35 206.25
China Yuan CNY 38.40 38.80
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.10
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.00 912.00
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 724.50 729.00
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.50 206.65
Swedish Krona SEK 26.65 26.95
Swiss Franc CHF 316.00 323.00
Thai Baht THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: