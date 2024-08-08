Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed's legacy of courage marked on 66th martyrdom anniversary

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Armed Forces honored Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed on the 66th martyrdom anniversary, the military's media wing ISPR said.
A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the Services Chiefs, solemnly paid tribute to Major Tufail Muhammad, who was the second recipient of the prestigious Nishan-e-Haider.
The heroic army officer made ultimate sacrifice in 1958 while bravely engaging enemy forces in the Lakshmipur sector of what was then East Pakistan. Despite getting wounded, he continued to fulfill his mission, demonstrating extraordinary courage, steadfast resolve, and unwavering dedication to his duty.
His anniversary serves as significant reminder of exceptional sacrifices and selfless commitment of Armed Forces in safeguarding the country.
Army's media wing remembered memory of these brave individuals who gave everything to protect our nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 8, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.10 for buying and 280.45 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 305.25 and selling rate was 307.75.
British Pound rate moved down to 357 for buying, and 359 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.55 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.10
|280.45
|Euro
|EUR
|305.25
|307.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.25
|186.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.50
|744.00
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.35
|206.25
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.40
|38.80
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.10
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.00
|912.00
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.50
|729.00
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.50
|206.65
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.65
|26.95
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.00
|323.00
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
