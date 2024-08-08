Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed's legacy of courage marked on 66th martyrdom anniversary

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Armed Forces honored Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed on the 66th martyrdom anniversary, the military's media wing ISPR said.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the Services Chiefs, solemnly paid tribute to Major Tufail Muhammad, who was the second recipient of the prestigious Nishan-e-Haider.

The heroic army officer made ultimate sacrifice in 1958 while bravely engaging enemy forces in the Lakshmipur sector of what was then East Pakistan. Despite getting wounded, he continued to fulfill his mission, demonstrating extraordinary courage, steadfast resolve, and unwavering dedication to his duty.

His anniversary serves as significant reminder of exceptional sacrifices and selfless commitment of Armed Forces in safeguarding the country.

Army's media wing remembered memory of these brave individuals who gave everything to protect our nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.