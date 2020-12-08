'Jinnah was right', Indians feel sorry for supporting Hindu-led ideology since 1947 partition
NEW DELHI – Farmers in India announced a nationwide strike on Tuesday while staging a huge demonstration on the Dehli border against new agricultural laws passed by Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
While millions in India took to the streets to protest against the Hindu-nationalist party, others, who couldn’t join the protests, took to social media in support of the farmers.
A hashtag that got viral was #Jinnah where Indians seem to agree with the ideology of Pakistan’s founder – the Quaid-e-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
I think Jinnah was Right!— Damanjeet Singh (@DamanjeetaSingh) December 8, 2020
I'm Sorry Pakistan 🙏#IndiaShutDown #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/d8Nef3Ttmc
After seeing brutal torture by police on punjabi farmers, I can just say that Jinnah was right in 1947.— Yasi Punjabi (@YasifChaudhry) December 8, 2020
Dear Pakistanis we need ur help, plz support us. #IndiaShutDown is just a gentle reminder for BJP led hindutva gang that don't mess with Punjabis 😤
#आज_भारत_बंद_ह
Many other hashtags including #IndiaShutdown, #FarmersProtest started to trend on Twitter in the entire region.
farmers are peacefully fighting for their rights and livelihood and this is what the police does at a peaceful protest— manwinder (@manwinder98) December 8, 2020
“worlds largest democracy”#FarmersProtest#KisaanMajdoorEktaZindabad pic.twitter.com/haRZbTVon1
Godi media is trying to propagate that Farmers protests are causing inconvenience to many particularly Ambulances.— Madhu ✋ (@Vignesh_TMV) December 8, 2020
Agitating farmers giving way to an ambulance 🚑 at the blocked Ghazipur Border flyover on NH 24.#BharatBandh #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/LNeQY1VuMr
Also, Pakistanis also took to the social media to show their support for the Indian farmers with #PakStandsWithIndianFarmers that is trending today.
#PakStandsWithIndianFarmers— ڈاکٹر ہما (@Humera_Healer) December 8, 2020
On one side they are being deprived of their identity as asikh nation religiously by CAA act
On other side implementation of strict rules for farmers
If it's not genocide? What else would we call it? pic.twitter.com/5aMtEKE1Ws
This Is An Issue Of Particular Concern To Sikhs Around The World And Those Linked To Punjab .30 Million Sikh People Are Standing Up Against Hindutva ideology .— U༙྇m༙྇m༙྇a༙྇r༙྇a༙྇ (@26_Angel_Girl) December 8, 2020
Join Us #PakStandsWithIndianFarmers
Today 1PM@Its_MuBi @26_Angel_Girl ..* pic.twitter.com/j2Sue8UloD
#PakStandsWithIndianFarmers— 🇵🇰 Malik Fakhar Abbas Samtiah 🇵🇰 (@FakharSamtiah) December 8, 2020
Modi hates every human. He must be punished by the world. World must stand with Indian Farmers. @SaraikyChokra @hyperrrr_Novaa pic.twitter.com/TqiImZs4zl
Meanwhile, thousands of people were protesting in support of the farmers outside the Indian embassy in central London.
London Kisaan Rally Photos 2020. In solidarity with farmers from Punjab & across India ➡️https://t.co/NxrVlQk1Tr#londonkisaanrally #kisaancarrally #kisaanektaazindabaad #farmersprotest #nofarmersnofood #IStandWithFarmers #SpeakUpForFarmers #TakeBackFarmLaws pic.twitter.com/LCZKQRmnIJ— Punjab2000 (@Punjab2000music) December 7, 2020
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, protest sites around New Delhi have turned into camps with entire families cooking and sleeping in the open and Sikh religious organisations were providing them with face masks, water and food.
At least 20 regional and national opposition parties backed the call for the strike.
