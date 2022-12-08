'Pasoori' becomes Google's most searched song of 2022

Google has finally unveiled Global Trends for Year in Search 2022 and a Pakistani song has made it to the top of the list.

Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s viral Coke Studio hit Pasoori has beaten BTS’ Butter to be the most Googled song in Hum to Search category worldwide this year.

Sethi and Coke Studio's producer, Xulfi, former EP frontman, took to social media and expressed gratitude.

"Can’t thank the universe enough. Just can’t, And can’t thank all of you, the people, enough too. Ap subka dilse shukriya for giving us your love, your attention and your kindness that made our, your Coke Studio's Pasoori the most Googled song in the world in 2022." Xulfi shared while posting a screenshot of a news article.

Written by Sethi and Fazal Abbas, the composition for Pasoori has been done by Sethi and Xulfi. The music has been produced by Abdullah Siddiqui and Xulfi.

Pasoori's international fame continues with celebrities from around the world still enjoying the track. Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s groovy Coke Studio 14 offering was an instant hit beyond borders with music buffs at home and abroad who still failed to grow tired of the hit track.