'Pasoori' becomes Google's most searched song of 2022
Web Desk
05:48 PM | 8 Dec, 2022
'Pasoori' becomes Google's most searched song of 2022
Source: Coke Studio (Instagram)
Share

Google has finally unveiled Global Trends for Year in Search 2022 and a Pakistani song has made it to the top of the list.

Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s viral Coke Studio hit Pasoori has beaten BTS’ Butter to be the most Googled song in Hum to Search category worldwide this year.

Sethi and Coke Studio's producer, Xulfi, former EP frontman, took to social media and expressed gratitude. 

"Can’t thank the universe enough. Just can’t, And can’t thank all of you, the people, enough too. Ap subka dilse shukriya for giving us your love, your attention and your kindness that made our, your Coke Studio's Pasoori the most Googled song in the world in 2022."  Xulfi shared while posting a screenshot of a news article.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Xulfi (@zulfiqarjkhan)

Written by Sethi and Fazal Abbas, the composition for Pasoori has been done by Sethi and Xulfi. The music has been produced by Abdullah Siddiqui and Xulfi.

Pasoori's international fame continues with celebrities from around the world still enjoying the track. Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s groovy Coke Studio 14 offering was an instant hit beyond borders with music buffs at home and abroad who still failed to grow tired of the hit track.

Indian singer Aastha Gill performs 'Pasoori' with ... 05:53 PM | 4 Dec, 2022

Pakistani singers Ali Sethi and Shae Gill's blockbuster and chart-topping song Pasoori has now become a must for ...

More From This Category
Watch – Momin Saqib meets 'Lahore Da Pawa ...
06:15 PM | 8 Dec, 2022
Shaan Shahid opens up about how he fell in love ...
04:50 PM | 8 Dec, 2022
Imran Ashraf gets into his 'Bhola' character for ...
04:24 PM | 8 Dec, 2022
Dance group Quick Style shares bittersweet ...
03:25 PM | 8 Dec, 2022
Pakistani dance sensation Ayesha stuns fans with ...
01:13 PM | 8 Dec, 2022
Aymen Saleem shares new video with makeover ...
11:41 PM | 7 Dec, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Watch – Momin Saqib meets 'Lahore Da Pawa Akhtar Lawa'
06:15 PM | 8 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr