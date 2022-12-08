Saudi Arabia plans to increase Hajj quota for Pakistan

06:13 PM | 8 Dec, 2022
Saudi Arabia plans to increase Hajj quota for Pakistan
Source: Twitter
Share

ISLAMABAD – Saudi Arabia is planning to increase the Hajj quota for Pakistan, taking it to pre-pandemic levels of almost 180,000 as Covid related restrictions have been relaxed in the kingdom.

When the pandemic started in 2020, only 1,000 local residents were allowed to perform Hajj, compared with the pre-pandemic fighter of 2.5 million. Last year, the kingdom restricted the pilgrimage to 60,000 domestic participants.

However, the Kingdom allowed 1 million people from both within and outside the country to perform Hajja. These included 83,132 pilgrims from Pakistani.

An official told media that Saudi Arabia had conveyed its intention of increasing the Hajj quota in a verbal communication with Pakistani officails.  

He said that the kingdom was going to restore the old Hajj quota for the whole world including Pakistan. If the decision in implemented, over 179,000 Pakistan pilgrims would take apart in the pilgrimage next year.

Women can now perform Hajj, Umrah sans male ... 07:01 PM | 11 Oct, 2022

CAIRO — Saudi Arabia has allowed women pilgrims from across the world to perform Umrah and Hajj without mahram, a ...

More From This Category
Human Rights Day: Pakistan urges world to raise ...
05:31 PM | 10 Dec, 2022
'Imran Khan involved in Rs50 billion corruption,' ...
03:49 PM | 10 Dec, 2022
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah acquitted in ...
02:21 PM | 10 Dec, 2022
Pakistani, Indian troops exchange fire near ...
01:43 PM | 10 Dec, 2022
Petrol price likely to decrease by Rs30 per litre ...
12:44 PM | 10 Dec, 2022
OIC chief Hissein Taha arrives in Pakistan on ...
12:21 PM | 10 Dec, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
#MeraDilYehPukarayAaja dance girl to star in a music video with CJ Dhillon
05:14 PM | 10 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr